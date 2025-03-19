Is Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aris Mining Corporation is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 232 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aris Mining Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARMN has returned 28.9% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 8%. This means that Aris Mining Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vox Royalty Corp. (VOXR) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.8%.

The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aris Mining Corporation is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32% so far this year, meaning that ARMN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vox Royalty Corp. belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #178. The industry has moved +7.3% year to date.

Aris Mining Corporation and Vox Royalty Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

