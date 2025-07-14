Is Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aris Mining Corporation is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aris Mining Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ARMN has gained about 101.4% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This means that Aris Mining Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Avino Silver (ASM) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 379%.

For Avino Silver, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 130.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aris Mining Corporation belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 53% so far this year, meaning that ARMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #11. The industry has moved +42.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aris Mining Corporation and Avino Silver as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

