Aris Mining Completes $450 Million Notes Offering

Aris Mining has successfully completed a $450 million offering of 8% Senior Notes due 2029, aiming to use the proceeds for redeeming existing notes and general corporate purposes. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position, attracting interest from investors keen on its performance in the market.

