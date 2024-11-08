News & Insights

Stocks

Arianne Phosphate Clarifies Prefeasibility Study Details

November 08, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arianne Phosphate (TSE:DAN) has released an update.

Arianne Phosphate has clarified details about its purified phosphoric acid prefeasibility study, which aims to construct a plant in Quebec’s Saguenay region for transforming phosphate concentrate into battery-grade phosphoric acid. The study, not governed by mineral project regulations, outlines a significant production capacity and a capital expenditure of $1.65 billion.

For further insights into TSE:DAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRRSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.