Arianne Phosphate Clarifies Prefeasibility Study Details

Arianne Phosphate (TSE:DAN) has released an update.
Arianne Phosphate has clarified details about its purified phosphoric acid prefeasibility study, which aims to construct a plant in Quebec’s Saguenay region for transforming phosphate concentrate into battery-grade phosphoric acid. The study, not governed by mineral project regulations, outlines a significant production capacity and a capital expenditure of $1.65 billion.
