Arianne Phosphate Clarifies Prefeasibility Study Details

Arianne Phosphate (TSE:DAN) has released an update.

Arianne Phosphate has clarified details about its purified phosphoric acid prefeasibility study, which aims to construct a plant in Quebec’s Saguenay region for transforming phosphate concentrate into battery-grade phosphoric acid. The study, not governed by mineral project regulations, outlines a significant production capacity and a capital expenditure of $1.65 billion.

For further insights into TSE:DAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.