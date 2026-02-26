Markets
ARHS

Arhaus Reports Robust Revenue Growth In 2025, Profits Hold Steady

February 26, 2026 — 10:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) on Thursday reported higher revenue for fiscal 2025, while net income declined slightly compared with the prior year.

In the fourth quarter, net revenue rose to $364.8 million from $347.0 million in the prior-year period.

Net income for the quarter declined to $15.1 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with $21.3 million, or $0.15 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Quarterly income from operations fell to $20.3 million from $28.6 million a year earlier, as higher selling and administrative expenses weighed on profitability despite revenue growth.

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, net revenue increased to $1.38 billion from $1.27 billion in 2024. Net income totaled $67.3 million, compared with $68.6 million in 2024. Earnings per share were $0.48, compared with $0.49 in the prior year.

Income from operations edged up to $88.9 million from $87.0 million a year earlier.

ARHS is currently trading at $9.37, up $0.99 or 11.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
