Arhaus, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $52.16 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $47.25 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $1.01 billion from $924.09 million last year.

Arhaus, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $336 - $366 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.35 - $1.38 Bln

