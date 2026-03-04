Argus Research Upgrades Sempra (SRE)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.04% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sempra is $102.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.96 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.04% from its latest reported closing price of $95.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra is 15,300MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra. This is an decrease of 520 owner(s) or 26.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.26%, an increase of 26.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.23% to 667,229K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 51,778K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,071K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 46,644K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,406K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 87.12% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 20,423K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,640K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,299K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,182K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 48.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,164K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,428K shares , representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 86.87% over the last quarter.

