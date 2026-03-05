Argus Research Upgrades Sempra - Corporate Bond (SREA)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Sempra - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SREA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sempra - Corporate Bond is $24.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.86 to a high of $28.53. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of $22.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra - Corporate Bond is 16,065MM, an increase of 17.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 58.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREA is 0.54%, an increase of 31.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.11% to 2,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 798K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREA by 2.84% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 370K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 338K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 270K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund holds 115K shares. No change in the last quarter.

