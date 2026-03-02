Argus Research Upgrades Pfizer (PFE)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.20% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $29.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $39.42. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from its latest reported closing price of $27.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 66,533MM, an increase of 6.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an decrease of 423 owner(s) or 11.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.32%, an increase of 13.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 3,965,806K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 130,192K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,007K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 49.12% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 73,534K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 63,251K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,020K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 80.16% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 55,873K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,589K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 1.31% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 54,509K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

