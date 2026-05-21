Argus Research Upgrades Etsy (ETSY)

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.31% Upside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $73.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.31% from its latest reported closing price of $60.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,376MM, an increase of 16.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 334 owner(s) or 39.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.07%, an increase of 53.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.95% to 118,081K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,962K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,367K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,505K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 4,558K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing an increase of 53.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 83.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,184K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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