Argus Research Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.83% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is $128.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $193.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.83% from its latest reported closing price of $118.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 4,654MM, a decrease of 13.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 14.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.16%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 150,688K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,802K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 17.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,308K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,020K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,030K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 1.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,150K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing an increase of 78.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 358.77% over the last quarter.

