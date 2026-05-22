Argus Research Upgrades CAVA Group (CAVA)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.86% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for CAVA Group is $89.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 9.86% from its latest reported closing price of $81.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for CAVA Group is 1,204MM, a decrease of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 29.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.27%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 121,445K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,508K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,186K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,477K shares , representing an increase of 18.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,137K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,440K shares , representing a decrease of 37.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,445K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,193K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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