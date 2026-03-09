Argus Research Upgrades AutoZone (AZO)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for AutoZone is $4,330.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3,040.54 to a high of $5,318.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of $3,678.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AutoZone is 19,548MM, a decrease of 0.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 179.12, a decrease of 7.78% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,568 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoZone. This is an decrease of 657 owner(s) or 29.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZO is 0.32%, an increase of 27.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.50% to 15,442K shares. The put/call ratio of AZO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 563K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 409K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 30.17% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 387K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 58.66% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 348K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 90.34% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 277K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

