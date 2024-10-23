Argus Research Upgrades Alcoa (WBAG:ALCA)

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Argus Research upgraded their outlook for Alcoa (WBAG:ALCA) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 889 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALCA is 0.20%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 174,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 15,006K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,643K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,619K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 14.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,585K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,556K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 21.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,517K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 3,731K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALCA by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.