Argosy Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Mr. Peter De Leo, the election of Ms. Andrea Betti, the adoption of an employee incentive securities plan, and the approval of an additional 10% placement facility. Shareholders showed strong support with majority votes in favor of each resolution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

