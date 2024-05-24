Argosy Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Mr. Peter De Leo, the election of Ms. Andrea Betti, the adoption of an employee incentive securities plan, and the approval of an additional 10% placement facility. Shareholders showed strong support with majority votes in favor of each resolution.

