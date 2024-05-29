Argosy Minerals Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Argosy Minerals Limited (AU:AGY) has released an update.

Argosy Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities, totalling 51,513,436 ordinary shares, to be listed on the ASX under the ticker code AGY. The announcement, dated May 29, 2024, signifies a new development for the entity, which is expected to attract the attention of current and potential investors.

