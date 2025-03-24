News & Insights

Argo Blockchain Appoints Justin Nolan As New CEO

March 24, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK), a data centre business, Monday announced that it has appointed Justin Nolan as its new Chief Executive Officer with effect from March 22.

Earlier, in January, the company had announced resignation of then CEO Thomas Chippas effective February 28, and appointed Jim MacCallum in the interim.

Justin Nolan most recently was Chief Executive Officer at Arkon Energy, a digital infrastructure company.

Chairman Matthew Shaw said, "His deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and leadership in scaling mining operations, including his previous contributions to the Helios project, make him the ideal leader for our next phase of growth."

Friday, Argo's stock had closed at $0.3787, 2.60% lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 2.98% higher before ending the trade at $0.39.

