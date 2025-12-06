argenx SE (XTRA:1AE) Price Target Increased by 14.60% to 845.61

The average one-year price target for argenx SE (XTRA:1AE) has been revised to 845,61 € / share. This is an increase of 14.60% from the prior estimate of 737,91 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 681,41 € to a high of 1.039,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from the latest reported closing price of 788,80 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in argenx SE. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AE is 0.32%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 8,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 884K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AE by 0.54% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing a decrease of 34.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AE by 31.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 549K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AE by 14.36% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 399K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AE by 1.34% over the last quarter.

