Argenx Preliminary 2025 Global Product Net Sales Up 90%

January 12, 2026 — 01:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - argenx (ARGX) announced preliminary global product net sales for full-year 2025 of approximately $4.15 billion, up 90% from prior year. Preliminary global product net sales for the fourth quarter was approximately $1.29 billion. argenx said it continues to advance Vision 2030. The company noted that, by the end of 2026, the argenx pipeline will include four Phase 3 molecules and a total of 10 molecules in clinical development.

"Looking at the year ahead, we will expand our FcRn franchise and report the first Phase 3 data for our next potential blockbuster medicine, with four registrational readouts across both efgartigimod and empasiprubart," said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, CEO of argenx.

