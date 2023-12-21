argenx (ARGX) Tanks on Top-Line Data From Pemphigus Study

Shares of argenx SE ARGX were down 25.1% on Dec 20 after the company announced top-line data from the phase III ADDRESS study, which evaluated efgartigimod subcutaneous (SC) (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) for the treatment of adult patients with pemphigus vulgaris (PV) and pemphigus foliaceus.

Pemphigus is a chronic autoimmune disease that usually affects the skin and mucous membranes.

The ADDRESS study evaluated efgartigimod SC (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in adult patients with newly diagnosed or relapsing moderate-to-severe PV. Data from the study showed that treatment with efgartigimod SC led to complete remission on a minimal dose of steroids (CRmin) in 35% of patients compared with 30.3% of patients who received placebo.

Notably, the proportion of PV patients who achieved CRmin did not demonstrate a significant difference between treatment with efgartigimod SC and placebo, thereby failing to meet the primary endpoint.

The study also failed to meet the secondary endpoints.

Shares of argenx have plunged 11.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 18.7%.

Owing to the disappointing data from the ADDRESS study, argenx decided to stop further development of efgartigimod in pemphigus. The company remains focused on the ongoing clinical development of efgartigimod in other severe autoimmune indications.

Per the company, in light of the data from the ADDRESS study, argenx is reviewing the BALLAD study, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) in adult patients with bullous pemphigoid.

The company is not willing to make a GO/NO GO decision on this study.

Vyvgart Hytrulo has been developed using Halozyme’s proprietary Enhanze technology for treating generalized myasthenia gravis.

