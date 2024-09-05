Argan, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.2 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $12.8 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.6% to $227.015 million from $141.349 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $18.2 Mln. vs. $12.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $227.015 Mln vs. $141.349 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.