News & Insights

Markets
AGX

Argan, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

September 05, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Argan, Inc. (AGX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.2 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $12.8 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 60.6% to $227.015 million from $141.349 million last year.

Argan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $18.2 Mln. vs. $12.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $227.015 Mln vs. $141.349 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.