Argan (AGX) Price Target Increased by 18.83% to 321.50

The average one-year price target for Argan (NYSE:AGX) has been revised to $321.50 / share. This is an increase of 18.83% from the prior estimate of $270.56 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $237.35 to a high of $416.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.57% from the latest reported closing price of $351.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Argan. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGX is 0.26%, an increase of 34.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 15,010K shares. The put/call ratio of AGX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 642K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 26.63% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 559K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing an increase of 41.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 92.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 438K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 53.89% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 405K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGX by 58.62% over the last quarter.

