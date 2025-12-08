Markets
ARES

Ares Management To Replace Kellanova In S&P 500

December 08, 2025 — 10:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Ares Management (ARES) will replace Kellanova (K) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 11.

Mars Inc. is acquiring Kellanova in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

S&P noted that Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) will replace Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc. (HSII) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 11. Advent International and Corvex Private Equity are acquiring Heidrick & Struggles Intl in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) will replace Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 15. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) is acquiring Vital Energy in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARES
CRGY
HSII
K
SEZL
SPGI
VITL
VTLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.