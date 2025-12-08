Ares Management To Replace Kellanova In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Ares Management (ARES) will replace Kellanova (K) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 11.

Mars Inc. is acquiring Kellanova in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

S&P noted that Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) will replace Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc. (HSII) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 11. Advent International and Corvex Private Equity are acquiring Heidrick & Struggles Intl in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) will replace Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 15. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) is acquiring Vital Energy in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

