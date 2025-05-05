Ares Management Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Ares Management Corporation (ARES) reported first quarter GAAP net income attributable to Ares of $47.2 million compared to $73.0 million, last year. Net income per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.00 compared to $0.33. After-tax realized income was $381.4 million. After-tax realized income per share of class A common stock was $1.09 compared to $0.80. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fee related earnings were $367.3 million for the quarter.

First quarter total revenues increased to $1.09 billion from $707.36 million, prior year.

Ares declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share of Class A and non-voting common stock, payable on June 30, 2025 to Class A and non-voting common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

