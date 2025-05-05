Markets
ARES

Ares Management Q1 Net Income Declines

May 05, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ares Management Corporation (ARES) reported first quarter GAAP net income attributable to Ares of $47.2 million compared to $73.0 million, last year. Net income per share of Class A and non-voting common stock was $0.00 compared to $0.33. After-tax realized income was $381.4 million. After-tax realized income per share of class A common stock was $1.09 compared to $0.80. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.94, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fee related earnings were $367.3 million for the quarter.

First quarter total revenues increased to $1.09 billion from $707.36 million, prior year.

Ares declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share of Class A and non-voting common stock, payable on June 30, 2025 to Class A and non-voting common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.