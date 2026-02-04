Ares Capital Corp. Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $293 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $793 million from $759 million last year.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $293 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $793 Mln vs. $759 Mln last year.

