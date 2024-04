(RTTNews) - Monday, Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) appointed Sara Silverstein as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Silverstein joined Arena Group in 2021 as the Finance Arena's General Manager to manage TheStreet.

The company also said, Cavitt Randall will remain Chairman of the Board.

