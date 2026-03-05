AREC's ReElement Expands Advanced Rare Earth Laboratory Capacity

American Resources Corporation AREC, through its portfolio company, ReElement Technologies Corporation, has expanded and commissioned advanced laboratory capabilities to further strengthen its rare earth and critical mineral refining platform.

The enhancement is designed to accelerate the commercialization of ultra-high-purity strategic materials serving defense, energy and advanced manufacturing markets. The upgraded laboratory builds upon ReElement’s proprietary chromatographic refining platform and recently filed next-generation patents. It integrates advanced analytical and characterization equipment to enhance precision and performance.

New capabilities include an X-Ray Diffractometer (XRD) for rapid material identification, Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for highly sensitive trace and isotopic analysis, ICP-Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) for multi-element quantification and a laser diffraction particle size analyzer to optimize processing and ensure quality compliance.

These additions significantly strengthen ReElement’s precision testing and purity validation capabilities, particularly in verifying heavy rare-earth separation. The expanded lab supports commercial refining programs targeting ultra-high purity levels ranging from approximately 99.5% to 99.999% for critical elements such as gadolinium, gallium, germanium, terbium and yttrium.

The enhanced infrastructure is also expected to streamline feedstock qualification and final product validation as the company scales its multi-feedstock processing platform.

Shares of AREC have skyrocketed 432% over the past year compared with the industry’s 53.9% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AREC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AREC carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA, OR Royalties, Inc. OR and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM. NEXA, OR and WPM sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEXA’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.7 per share, indicating a 100% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 76%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OR’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $1.43 per share, reflecting a 63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $2.73 per share, indicating a 94% year-over-year decline. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 6%.

