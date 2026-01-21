AREC Achieves Production of Greater Than 99.9% Pure Samarium

American Resources Corporation AREC, through its minority stake in ReElement Technologies Corporation, has achieved a significant milestone with the successful production of ultra-high-purity samarium for commercial and defense applications. ReElement has developed and designed commercial process flows capable of producing samarium with purity levels exceeding 99.9%, meeting requirements for samarium cobalt magnet-grade materials used in defense and advanced industrial applications.

This achievement is built on ReElement’s previously announced progress in refining SEG+ ore concentrates and other mined concentrates containing elevated heavy rare earth elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock refining platform continues to demonstrate versatility and efficiency, enabling the processing of recycled materials to address near-term supply gaps while also refining ores and concentrates to support long-term supply security.

Demand for samarium cobalt magnets is rising rapidly amid recent supply disruptions. These magnets are essential for precision-guided munitions, aircraft and missile actuators, secure communications systems, high-temperature motors and sensors and aerospace and satellite platforms.

ReElement’s modular technology allows for rapid deployment, lower capital and operating costs, and compliance with U.S. environmental standards. ReElement is positioned to accelerate supply-chain resilience, support national security, and strengthen long-term U.S. industrial competitiveness while maintaining sustainability.

AREC stock has gained 374.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 42.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AREC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AREC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

At present, AEM and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share, indicating a rise of 87.47% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 134.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 earnings is pinned at a loss of $1.10 per share, indicating a 53% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 91.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have gained 514% over the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Resources Corporation (AREC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.