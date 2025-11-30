Are You Rich or Middle Class? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Determining whether you’re rich or part of the middle class can be tricky. So many factors can eat into your income, such as cost of living, grocery bills and how many people you have in your care. It’s also not all about how much you earn in a given month or year; it’s more about your net worth and the way you use the money you have.

If you’re not sure where you financially stand, or if you’re just curious, take this quick financial status quiz to find out based on key factors like income, assets and lifestyle choices. The answers you have for these questions could surprise you.

Do You Earn Well Above the Median Income?

According to a Pew Research Center analysis, you’re in the American middle class if you earn between two-thirds and double the national median household income in the United States. This means a middle-class income ranges between $56,600 and $169,800. Keep in mind that this can vary widely based on your location.

The actual median household income is around $83,730 in America, so you can also use that as a benchmark for your personal wealth. And while getting a higher-paying job and increasing your income is always great, it isn’t the only factor that defines your wealth. However, if you earn a good deal above this amount, it’s a good indicator you’ve worked your way out of the middle class.

Is Your Paycheck High Compared to Your Peers?

Rich and middle-class individuals may have paychecks that are higher than those of their peers. You’re likely rich, though, if you earn significantly more money for your area and can handle far more than your basic needs.

In this pseudo version of keeping up with the Joneses, the definition of rich by comparison will depend on your specific location, lifestyle and circumstances. There is a huge gap between what is considered rich and what is not, and that’s not even including your own personal perception.

You may feel like you’re middle class if you have enough to cover your basic needs and utilities and can put money aside for the future. However, this might be considered rich to someone who is living paycheck to paycheck. So, you may, in fact, be rich if you can spend money on luxury vehicles, higher-end vacations and other experiences without any financial issues.

Do You Have a Minimal Relationship With Debt?

When you’re in the middle class, you’re more likely to rely on some forms of debt to fund your lifestyle. This could be an auto loan or a mortgage, for example. Or it could be student loans for your kids. You might also use credit cards to cover certain expenses, like a family vacation.

An absence of these debts, along with a robust emergency fund and a diverse portfolio of investments, could be a tell-tale sign that you are more financially comfortable.

Do You Make All of Your Choices Based on Cost?

How you allocate your paycheck each month is another major indicator of whether you’re rich or middle class. Where rich people tend to lead a more extravagant life filled with designer goods, luxury travel and high-end experiences, the middle class is often more frugal in their choices, seeking financial stability through careful budgeting.

Do You Have an Emergency Fund To Cover Financial Shocks?

Both middle-class and rich individuals can generally cover minor financial emergencies, but if you earn enough — or have enough set aside — to cover anything that comes your way, you’ve likely crossed the threshold into wealthiness. Only the affluent don’t live in fear that an unexpected financial setback or an emergency will alter their standard of living.

Is Your Family Financially Set for the Future?

While middle-class individuals tend to have extra money for impulse buys and unexpected expenses, they typically aren’t “set for life.” They also may not have much to pass on to their family in terms of generational wealth.

To be considered rich, you should have a growing nest egg that, by the time you retire, will easily cover your family’s financial needs for at least the rest of your lives.

Final Take To GO: It’s More About Net Worth Than Salary

One of the more accurate indicators of income level depends on your net worth. This doesn’t mean you have to be at Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Warren Buffett levels of wealth, but the rich typically have a high net worth thanks to significant assets in the form of investment portfolios, real estate, businesses and more.

In contrast, a middle-class person may have a low but positive net worth and simply own a bit more than they owe. Here are some general figures to use as a guide when determining where your net worth puts you:

High-net-worth individuals have liquid assets between $1 million and $5 million.

Very-high-net-worth individuals have liquid assets between $5 million and $30 million.

Ultra-high-net-worth individuals own $30+ million in liquid assets.

Angela Mae contributed to the reporting for this article.

