All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Banco Latinoamericano in Focus

Banco Latinoamericano (BLX) is headquartered in Panama City, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 22.07% since the start of the year. The bank created in South and Central America to provide trade financing is paying out a dividend of $0.5 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 6.62% compared to the Banks - Foreign industry's yield of 3.85% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2 is up 100% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Banco Latinoamericano has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 0.89%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano's current payout ratio is 38%. This means it paid out 38% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for BLX for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.60 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.10%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BLX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

