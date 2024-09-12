Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Stock Yards Bancorp in Focus

Based in Louisville, Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 12.35%. The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Is paying out a dividend of $0.3 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.07% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.48% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.58%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.20 is up 1.7% from last year. Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 2.97%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Stock Yards's current payout ratio is 34%, meaning it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SYBT expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.69 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 0.82%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SYBT presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

