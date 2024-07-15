Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Virtus Investment Partners in Focus

Headquartered in Hartford, Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -4.48% so far this year. The asset management company is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.9 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.29%. This compares to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 2.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $7.60 is up 10.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 32.89%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Virtus's current payout ratio is 33%. This means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for VRTS for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $26.43 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 20.41%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, VRTS is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.