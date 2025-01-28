Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

NBT Bancorp in Focus

Based in Norwich, NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.97%. The financial holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.34 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.79% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.56% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.48%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.36 is up 3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.42%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, NBT's payout ratio is 47%, which means it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

NBTB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $3.46 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 17.69%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, NBTB presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

