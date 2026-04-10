Are You Getting the Most Out of Your Social Security Benefit in 2026?

Key Points

Check your earnings record to make sure your benefit is based on accurate information.

Married people may qualify for a spousal benefit that exceeds their own retirement benefit.

Withdrawing your application or suspending benefits gives you an opportunity to boost your checks after signing up.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You're finally claiming Social Security benefits, and while it's a relief to get money back from the program after decades of paying in, your checks aren't going as far as you'd hoped. You may still be holding onto a job to make ends meet, especially if you don't have a lot of personal savings. Even then, you might not be living comfortably.

Increasing your Social Security benefit now that you've already signed up may seem impossible. But there are still a few things you could try to squeeze a little more money out of the program.

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Check your earnings record

Your Social Security benefit is based on the amount of money you've paid payroll taxes on throughout your career. The government keeps track of this in your earnings record, which you can view through your my Social Security account.

This information is usually pretty accurate because it comes straight from the IRS. But sometimes, errors happen. Look for years when the income doesn't match what you know you earned. If you're a high earner, note that you may not pay Social Security taxes on all your income each year. Your earnings record may instead show the maximum taxable earnings for that year.

If you notice anything that looks off, contact the Social Security Administration. Submit copies of tax documentation proving your real income for the year. It'll investigate and may increase your benefit, if appropriate.

Check to see if your spousal benefit is worth more

Married people may be eligible for a retirement benefit based on their own work record and a spousal benefit based on their partner's record. When you apply for benefits first, you'll claim your own retirement checks. Once your partner applies, you can reach out to the Social Security Administration to see if switching to a spousal benefit would give you more money than you're receiving now.

This is usually only the case if your spouse significantly outearned you throughout your career. The maximum spousal benefit you'll qualify for is one-half of the retirement benefit they qualify for at their full retirement age (FRA) -- 67 for most workers today.

Withdraw your application or suspend benefits

If you regret signing up for Social Security when you did, you may be able to withdraw your application if it's been less than 12 months since you started claiming. The catch is, you have to pay back all the money you and anyone in your family who has claimed on your work record has received so far. If you can, the Social Security Administration will treat you as if you never signed up. When you eventually apply again later, you'll get larger checks.

If it's been more than 12 months since you applied, you can suspend benefits once you reach your FRA. There's no need to pay back any benefits with this method, and while you're not receiving checks, your benefits will grow by 2/3 of 1% per month until you turn 70 or request that your checks begin again.

These methods only work if you're willing to skip benefits for a little while. You might be able to do this if you have other sources of retirement income. If not, you may be better off keeping your current checks coming.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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