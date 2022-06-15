Are You a Student? Check Out These 20-Plus Student Discounts

Being a college student has never been easy on your finances, and it's getting even worse as the cost of an education gets higher every year.

But student life isn't entirely about forking over the big bucks. You can find a wide range of student discounts that can make everything from banking to travel more affordable. Here's a few of the best discounts we found.

Banking and finance

One of the cornerstones of adulting is managing your money. Here are a couple ways to do it at a discount:

Checking accounts: Learning the basics of banking is a key step in your financial future. Most major banks offer checking accounts for students that come without monthly maintenance fees. The best banks for students also offer extra perks like ATM fee reimbursement and sign-up bonuses.

Learning the basics of banking is a key step in your financial future. Most major banks offer checking accounts for students that come without monthly maintenance fees. The best banks for students also offer extra perks like ATM fee reimbursement and sign-up bonuses. You Need a Budget: The best bank account in the world won't help if you don't take charge of your finances by budgeting. You Need a Budget (YNAB) is one of the best budgeting apps around. While it's normally $11.99 a month, college students can get YNAB free for the first year.

Entertainment

There's only so much of the day you can spend studying before you need an entertainment break. Check out these discounts to make relaxing even better:

Apple Music and TV Plus: Students can get a big discount on Apple entertainment, paying just $5 a month for Apple music -- that's 50% off the regular price. Plus, your Apple Music student subscription comes with Apple TV+ included at no extra cost for a limited time (that's another $4.99 a month in savings).

Students can get a big discount on Apple entertainment, paying just $5 a month for Apple music -- that's 50% off the regular price. Plus, your Apple Music student subscription comes with Apple TV+ included at no extra cost for a limited time (that's another $4.99 a month in savings). Amazon Prime: Amazon Prime is great for free shipping, but that's the tip of the iceberg. You also get Prime Video, Prime Music, and even eBooks through Prime Reading. As a student, you get all that for half-price at just $7.49 a month. Oh, and that doesn't kick in until after your 6-month free trial! There's also usually some deal for discounted Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited, as well as a host of other partner deals and discounts.

Amazon Prime is great for free shipping, but that's the tip of the iceberg. You also get Prime Video, Prime Music, and even eBooks through Prime Reading. As a student, you get all that for half-price at just $7.49 a month. Oh, and that doesn't kick in until your 6-month free trial! There's also usually some deal for discounted Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited, as well as a host of other partner deals and discounts. Hulu: If you're looking for an affordable Netflix alternative, Hulu is a strong contender. And students can get it at a 70% discount! You'll pay just $1.99 a month for the ad-supported subscription.

If you're looking for an affordable Netflix alternative, Hulu is a strong contender. And students can get it at a 70% discount! You'll pay just $1.99 a month for the ad-supported subscription. Movie theaters: Streaming may be the most convenient way to stay entertained, but there's something to be said for the aura of a movie theater during a new release. Although movie tickets are more expensive than ever, being a student usually knocks a couple bucks off the ticket price.

Streaming may be the most convenient way to stay entertained, but there's something to be said for the aura of a movie theater during a new release. Although movie tickets are more expensive than ever, being a student usually knocks a couple bucks off the ticket price. Museums: When you're in the mood for an intellectual adventure, a local museum is hard to beat. And your student ID could get you in for free, or at least for a discount. Not all museums offer a student discount, but it's always worth it to try!

Technology

You're going to need a lot more than a good pen and a notebook these days. But tech doesn't come cheap. Use these student discounts to help take the edge off these pricey school supplies:

Adobe: Adobe's Creative Cloud software is the go-to standard for creative professionals, but it doesn't come cheap. Students can get a massive 63% discount on their first year, paying just $19.99 for the All Apps plan. Prices increase to $29.99 a year after that, which is still more than 40% off.

Adobe's Creative Cloud software is the go-to standard for creative professionals, but it doesn't come cheap. Students can get a massive 63% discount on their first year, paying just $19.99 for the All Apps plan. Prices increase to $29.99 a year after that, which is still more than 40% off. Apple: In addition to the entertainment discounts listed above, students can also get discounts on Apple products, including laptops and tablets. Discounts vary by product; for example, right now, students can get $50 off an iPad Mini.

In addition to the entertainment discounts listed above, students can also get discounts on Apple products, including laptops and tablets. Discounts vary by product; for example, right now, students can get $50 off an iPad Mini. Dell: Laptops are a must-have school accessory, and Dell is one of the most popular brands out there. Students can stock up on the latest tech with up to $200 off.

Laptops are a must-have school accessory, and Dell is one of the most popular brands out there. Students can stock up on the latest tech with up to $200 off. HP: If you're in the market for a gaming laptop or top-of-the-line monitor -- or, if you're old-school, a printer -- HP has you covered. And, as a student, you can join the HP Education Store to score it all for up to 40% off and enjoy free shipping.

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop or top-of-the-line monitor -- or, if you're old-school, a printer -- HP has you covered. And, as a student, you can join the HP Education Store to score it all for up to 40% off enjoy free shipping. Microsoft: There's no denying that Microsoft is the OG of PC computing, and they still offer some of the best devices for serious productivity. Students get up to 10% off Microsoft hardware, as well as free access to Office 365.

There's no denying that Microsoft is the OG of PC computing, and they still offer some of the best devices for serious productivity. Students get up to 10% off Microsoft hardware, as well as free access to Office 365. Samsung: The go-to Apple alternative, Samsung has some of the most sought-after mobile devices around. Students who want an Android phone or tablet can get it with a sweet 15% discount through Samsung's Education Offers Program.

Travel

Whether you're commuting to and from classes every day or just heading home on the weekends to do laundry, students can spend a surprising amount of time traveling. These discounts may help make your travel more affordable:

Amtrak: If you're of a mind to take the scenic route -- and the more eco-friendly one -- then a train trip is an easy choice. Students ages 17 to 24 can get 15% off Amtrak tickets on routes around the country. Select routes offer even higher discounts.

If you're of a mind to take the scenic route -- and the more eco-friendly one -- then a train trip is an easy choice. Students ages 17 to 24 can get 15% off Amtrak tickets on routes around the country. Select routes offer even higher discounts. Car insurance: Most major car insurance companies offer discounts to high school and college students, including Allstate, Geico, Nationwide, and State Farm. The catch? You need to have decent grades -- usually a 3.0 GPA or higher -- to qualify. Discounts vary by company, but 15% to 20% is typical.

Most major car insurance companies offer discounts to high school and college students, including Allstate, Geico, Nationwide, and State Farm. The catch? You need to have decent grades -- usually a 3.0 GPA or higher -- to qualify. Discounts vary by company, but 15% to 20% is typical. Public transit: Most cities with public transit systems offer student discounts on bus or subway passes. In some cases, your school ID may even get you free rides.

Discount portals

As we've shown, you can find student discounts pretty much anywhere. But you don't necessarily have to check each retailer individually for a great deal. Student discount portals like Student Beans and UNiDays aggregate hundreds of discounts in one place, making it easy to browse discounts by category.

Even if your favorite brand doesn't offer a discount on their website, it may be worth reaching out. Some companies, especially small businesses, may be willing to offer a deal if you ask.

