Are We Heading For Another 20% Gain This Year?

We’re 1½ months into the new year and all of the major indexes are in the green. Moreover, the big 3 indexes (Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq) are on the cusp of setting new all-time highs.



The year is off to a great start. And this comes on the heels of another great performance last year when the S&P 500 soared by 23.3%.



That was the second year in a row of 20%+ gains. (2023 was up 24.2%.)



That’s a feat rarely seen in the past.



And I believe that bodes well not only for this year, but for several years to come.



Although, some see the impressive back-to-back gains as a cautionary tale and tie it to the dot-com bubble.



That’s all well and fine.



But I see it differently.



The dot-com bubble ‘burst’ in 2000 was when the S&P dropped by -10.1% for the year. (That was also Y2K, which caused plenty of panic leading up to it, but came and went pretty much without a hiccup.)



The point is, the dot-com bubble was preceded by the dot-com (technology) boom.



In 1995 the S&P was up 34.1%.



In 1996 it was up 20.3%.



That was the first time it was up 20% or more for two years in a row since 1954-55.



So, what happened in 1997? It was up another 31.0%.



1998? Up another 26.7%.



And in 1999, it was up 19.5%.



A spectacular rally that lasted 5 long, glorious years.



Yes, the dot-com bubble arrived in 2000. But not before people got rich over the preceding 5 years with a 220% increase in the index, while plenty of individual stocks were up several hundred percent to several thousand percent.



And I’m here to say that I believe we could possibly see the same thing again now. Maybe 5 years or more of boom times – for similar reasons, and some unique to the present day.



Will History Repeat Itself?



The tech boom back then saw everybody go nuts for technology stocks, driven by the internet and dot-com companies.



It was new and exciting. And the internet was forecast to change the way people shopped, did business, and interacted with each other.



The promise was real, as we now know>



So, what’s the parallel?



In part, it’s another tech boom.



But this modern technology boom is being driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).



And it’s forecast to be just as transformative as the personal computer, the internet and the mobile phone. And it’s expected to touch virtually every industry in some way shape or form, as well as impact ordinary lives.



The AI trade has worked so well for a reason -- because the AI boom is real, and is supported by real earnings, and real growth potential.



But the current rally we’re seeing in stocks goes beyond just big tech.



And there are plenty of other catalysts that make the market outlook even more exciting.



Inflation And Interest Rates



Even though progress on inflation has slowed, if not come to a standstill, it remains well below its peak.



The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI, retail inflation) showed core inflation (ex-food & energy) at 3.3% y/y, well below 2022’s peak of 6.6%.



The Producer Price Index (PPI, wholesale inflation) came in at 3.6% y/y, also below their peak of 8.2%.



And the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index (the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator), was at 2.8% y/y vs. their peak of 5.3%.



While everyone agrees that inflation is still too high, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, nevertheless, said he was “feeling good” about the economy and that they’ve made “significant progress on inflation,” while maintaining a “strong, but not overheated” jobs market.



He also reiterated that he believes inflation is on a “sustainable path back to 2%.”



That’s why the Fed cut interest rates by 100 basis points last year (all within 4 short months).



And why the Fed is still forecasting 2 more rate cuts this year (presumably by 25 basis points each).



The lower interest rates are likely to help businesses of all sizes, but they should have a bigger impact on smaller-cap companies as they typically carry higher debt, and at less favorable terms. And the savings will help increase their bottom lines.



Breadth Expansion



This is also why a breadth expansion of the current bull market appears to be underway.



I expect large-caps and tech/AI names to continue to thrive for all of the reasons described above.



But I expect some of those profits to find their way into other industries and stocks as lower interest rates make them look more attractive. That should lift the small-cap index and the mid-cap index. And should allow for a big game of catch-up for those ignored categories.



But it should also continue to lift the Dow, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, as other stocks in those indexes will get a chance to benefit more broadly as investor dollars start giving those more attention.



And that’s very bullish for the market.



Plus, as interest rates continue to fall, you can be sure plenty of money tied up in money markets will find their way back into equities, further lifting stock prices.



The Outlook Is For Growth



The U.S. isn’t the only one cutting interest rates.



The European Central Bank (ECB) cut rates four times last year.



China cut their lending rates last quarter by 25 basis points. That applies to both the one-year and five-year loan rates. That comes on top of a large stimulus package they announced totaling 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion).



The Bank of England (BOE) also cut rates last quarter, making it their second rate cut last year.



And India cut their interest rates by a quarter point just last week, for the first time in 5 years.



Interest rate cuts and stimulus measures around the world are all bullish for the market since this is essentially a global economy.



The U.S. has been the key economic driver over the last several years, as often is the case, and will likely continue to be. But with China being the second-largest economy and the European Union the third-largest, supportive economic measures will further help the global economy, which includes the U.S.



Extension Of Tax Cuts, And New Tax Cuts



We already know one of the key initiatives of the new Administration is to renew the 2017 tax cuts, which are set to expire this year.



That goes for extending the corporate tax cuts (currently at 21%) and possibly doing one better by lowering them to 15%.



Individual tax cuts are to be extended as well.



That removes a potential negative if they weren’t renewed. And adds in an additional positive if they are lowered even more. That should add even more growth potential to the economy. And a growing economy goes hand in hand with a bull market.



Moreover, personal incomes are near all-time highs. An important point when you consider that 70% of our GDP is driven by consumer spending.



Upward Trend Of Earnings Estimates



Let’s remember that earnings are the key driver of stock prices.



And the earnings picture looks strong.



Q4’24 earnings, so far, are pacing at a 13.3% growth rate.



Q1’25 earnings are expected to be up 7.1%.



Q2’25 earnings are expected to be up 11.2%.



Q3’25 earnings are expected to be up 10.4%.



And Q4’25 earnings are expected to be up 12.3%.



Stocks Are Relatively Undervalued



Let’s also not forget that valuations are down.



While the P/E ratio for the S&P has risen from their 2022 lows, they are still down sharply from 2021’s peak, and are below where they were the last time stocks were anywhere near this level.



And that makes stocks a bargain.



Then when you factor in the increasing earnings estimates just mentioned, stocks look even more undervalued.



