Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Tesla Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a company specializing in electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage, and clean energy solutions. Valued at $940.6 billion by market cap, the company designs, manufactures, and sells a range of innovative products including luxury EVs like the Model S, Model X, and Model Y, as well as clean energy solutions like solar panels, solar roofs, and energy storage systems.

Shares of this EV giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. TSLA has gained 54% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.6%. However, in 2025, TSLA stock is down 30.1%, compared to SPX’s 5.3% fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, TSLA’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 10.8% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 9.6% dip on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

TSLA's recent outperformance is driven by upcoming launches of a robotaxi service in Austin and Optimus humanoid robots. These new growth drivers will take time to scale, but could lead to positive momentum for the stock. Despite headwinds in the auto business, Tesla is on track to release lower-cost models and the mass production of Cybercab in 2026. A resolution to the tariff conflict could also boost Tesla's stock. Investors are optimistic about Musk's renewed focus on the business and operational adjustments to increase deliveries and introduce more affordable EVs while competing with rivals.

On Apr. 22, TSLA reported its Q1 results, and its shares surged more than 25% within a span of six trading sessions following the release. Its revenue stood at $19.3 billion, down 9.2% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS declined 40% year over year to $0.27.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TSLA’s EPS to decline 30.4% to $1.42 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 41 analysts covering TSLA stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 13 “Holds,” and 10 “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with three analysts suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Apr. 24, Argus analyst William Selesky kept a “Buy” rating on TSLA but lowered the price target to $410, implying a notable potential upside of 45.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $283.14 represents a marginal premium to TSLA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $465 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 64.8%.

