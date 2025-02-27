Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Snap-on Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users. With a market cap of $17.9 billion, the company provides hand and power tools, diagnostics and shop equipment, tool storage products, diagnostics software, and other solutions for the automotive service industry.

Shares of this leading manufacturer and marketer of tools & accessories have outperformed the broader market over the past year. SNA has gained 25% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. However, in 2025, SNA stock is down marginally, compared to SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Active Investor:

Zooming in further, SNA’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 12.5% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 2.5% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s marginal losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 6, SNA shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $4.82 beat Wall Street expectations of $4.80. The company’s revenue was $1.20 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.19 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect SNA’s EPS to grow 3.1% to $19.79 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 11 analysts covering SNA stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” seven “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

The configuration is consistent over the past three months.

On Feb. 7, BofA kept an “Underperform” rating on SNA and lowered the price target to $273.

The mean price target of $347.33 represents a 2.4% premium to SNA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $393 suggests an upside potential of 15.9%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.