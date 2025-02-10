Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Skyworks Solutions Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Valued at a market cap of $10.6 billion , Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) is a global technology company specializing in innovative semiconductor solutions that power wireless connectivity. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks develops cutting-edge analog and mixed-signal semiconductors that enable seamless communication across mobile, automotive, IoT, and industrial applications.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. SWKS has dipped 36.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 20.6% . In 2025, the stock is down 25.9%, compared to SPX’s 2.5% increase on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SWKS has also lagged behind the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF's ( XSD ) 13% return over the past 52 weeks.

Skyworks Solutions' shares fell 24.7% following its Q1 earnings release on Feb. 5. The company reported revenue of $1.07 billion, which was in line with analyst expectations but down 11.1% year-over-year . Adjusted EPS came in at $1.60, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.57. Looking ahead, Skyworks expects March quarter revenue between $935 million and $965 million , with non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 at the midpoint. The company forecasts a mid-to-high teens sequential decline in mobile due to seasonal trends, while broad markets are expected to see both sequential and year-over-year growth.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect SWKS’ EPS to decline 16.5% year-over-year to $4.45. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 21 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago when five analysts recommended a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Feb. 6, TD Cowen lowered Skyworks' price target from $90 to $75 while maintaining a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $86.78 represents a premium of 32.1% to SWKS’ current levels. The Street-high price target of $120 implies an ambitious potential upside of 82.7% from the current price.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.