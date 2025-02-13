Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Regency Centers Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Regency Centers Corporation (REG), a $13.5 billion market cap REIT, specializes in the ownership, operation, and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties in affluent and densely populated markets across the United States.

Shares of this leading retail REIT have outperformed the broader market slightly over the past year. REG has gained 22.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.5%. But, in 2025 alone, REG’s stock rose marginally, compared to the SPX’s 2.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, REG has outpaced the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9.4% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

On Feb. 6, Regency Centers reported Q4 2024 earnings, and its shares climbed 1.5% in the following trading session. With a Nareit FFO of $1.09 per share, the company achieved a record 96.7% leased rate, with same-property NOI rising 4.0% for the quarter. Leasing activity remained strong, with 8.1 million square feet executed in 2024, reflecting a 9.5% rent spread increase.

Regency also expanded through acquisitions, including University Commons – Austin, and initiated over $35 million in new development projects. Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.705 per share, emphasizing its commitment to shareholder returns.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect REG’s EPS to grow 5.1% to $4.52 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering REG stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration has remained fairly stable over the past months.

On Jan. 29, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) analyst Dori Kesten reaffirmed an “Overweight” rating on Regency Centers while trimming the price target from $81 to $80.

The mean price target of $79.65 represents a 7% premium to REG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $84 suggests an upside potential of 12.9%.

