Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Nordson Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corporation (NDSN) specializes in designing and manufacturing systems for dispensing, applying, and controlling adhesives, coatings, polymers, and other fluids globally. Valued at $12.2 billion by market cap, the company operates through three key segments: Industrial Precision Solutions, Medical and Fluid Solutions, and Advanced Technology Solutions.

The industrial behemoth has trailed the broader market over the past year, dropping 22.1%, while the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) has returned 17.5%. In 2025, NDSN is down marginally compared to SPX’s 1.3% gains on a YTD basis.

Active Investor:

Focussing on its sector, NDSN has also struggled to keep up with the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 12.5% returns over the past 52 weeks and 2.5% gains this year.

On Feb. 19, NDSN shares dropped marginally after releasing first-quarter earnings. Its adjusted earnings of 2.06 per share missed Wall Street’s estimate of $2.08. Similarly, revenue came in at $615.4 million, falling short of the expected $636.3 million.

Nordson CEO Sundaram Nagarajan acknowledged weaker sales across multiple end markets in fiscal Q1 2025 but highlighted an $85 million backlog increase and accelerating order entry. Despite the soft sales, earnings aligned with the company guidance, reflecting solid operational execution. Looking ahead, the company projects Q2 earnings between $2.30 and $2.50 per share.

For the fiscal year ending in October, analysts expect NDSN to report an EPS growth of 1.9% annually to $9.91. Moreover, the company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while failing to do so on another occasion.

Among the eight analysts covering the NDSN stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings and five “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago when four analysts had appointed a “Strong Buy” for the stock.

On Jan. 22, Loop Capital upgraded Nordson to “Buy” from “Hold,” raising its price target to $280 from $255. The firm expects stronger organic sales growth through fiscal 2025, driven by improving demand for interventional solutions. Calling Nordson a “quality compounder on sale,” the analyst sees room for positive estimate revisions.

NDSN’s price target of $252.50 represents a premium of 19.7% from current price levels. The street-high target of $285 indicates a potential upside of 35.1%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.