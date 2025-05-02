Stocks

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Coca-Cola Stock Will Climb or Sink?

May 02, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

The Coca-Cola Company (KO), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a beverage company that manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. With a market cap of $312.2 billion, the company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products to retailers and wholesalers worldwide.

Shares of this beverage giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. KO has gained 15.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.7%. In 2025, KO stock is up 14.5%, surpassing the SPX’s 4.7% fall on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, KO’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 5.8% over the past year. Moreover, KO’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1% loss over the same time frame.

KO's strong performance can be credited to its ongoing business momentum and successful implementation of enhanced pricing strategies across various markets. 

On Apr. 29, KO shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.73 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.71. The company’s revenue was $11.13 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $11.12 billion. These results reflect the effectiveness of KO's robust and adaptable business strategy.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KO’s EPS to grow 2.8% to $2.96 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering KO stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 20 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 30, RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi kept an “Outperform” rating and raised the price target to $76, implying a potential upside of 6.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $77.65 represents an 8.9% premium to KO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $85 suggests an upside potential of 19.2%. 

