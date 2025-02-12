Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting The Cigna Group Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Bloomfield, Connecticut-based The Cigna Group (CI) provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $81.4 billion, Cigna operates through Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth, and Other Operations segments.

The healthcare giant has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. Cigna’s stock has plummeted 11.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge during the same time frame. However, on a YTD basis, CI stock has soared 6.9%, outpacing SPX’s 3.2% gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, Cigna has also underperformed the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s (XHS) 11.4% gains over the past year and a 10.3% surge in 2025.

Amidst a broader surge in healthcare stocks in 2025, Cigna also experienced a notable surge in stock prices. However, its stock plunged 6.7% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 30. Driven by a notable increase in pharmacy revenues, Cigna’s overall topline soared 28.4% year-over-year to $65.6 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 3.9%. However, due to higher medical costs of its stop-loss product, Cigna’s profitability took a sharp hit. Its adjusted income from operations for the quarter declined 7.7% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, while its adjusted EPS of $6.64 missed analysts’ consensus estimates by 15.2%, which unsettled investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect Cigna to deliver an 8.9% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP earnings to $8.93 per share. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Street’s expectations thrice over the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering the CI stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago when 17 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Feb. 4, Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald lowered Cigna's price target to $375, however, the firm maintained its “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cigna’s mean price target of $365.24 represents a 23.7% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $410 indicates a 38.9% upside potential.

