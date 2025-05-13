Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Welltower Stock?

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a leading healthcare REIT with a $97.6 billion market cap, specializing in senior housing, post-acute care, and outpatient medical properties across North America and the U.K.

The health care real estate titan has delivered a stellar performance over the past year, with its shares soaring 47.4%, sharply outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% rally. In 2025 alone, the stock has advanced 15.6%, handily outperforming the broader market, which has seen a marginal fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, WELL stock has outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 10.2% gain over the past 52 weeks and 2.4% rise on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 29, Welltower reported its Q1 2025 results, and its shares jumped 1.6%. The company achieved total revenues of $2.42 billion, a 30% increase from $1.86 billion in Q1 2024, surpassing expectations. This feat was driven by a 37% rise in Seniors Housing Operating revenue and a 6% increase in Outpatient medical revenue. Net income nearly doubled year-over-year, reaching $257.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, aligning with analyst expectations. Its FFO per share grew 19% to $1.20, also beating the Street’s estimates.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Welltower’s EPS to grow 15.5% to $4.99. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering WELL stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings.

On May 6, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Ronald Kamdem reaffirmed an "Overweight" rating and raised the stock’s price target from $155 to $160, reflecting increased confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

The mean price target of $167.28 represents a 14.9% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high price target of $242 implies the stock could rally as much as 66.2%.

