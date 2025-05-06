Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Kimco Realty Stock?

Jericho, New York-based Kimco Realty Corporation ( KIM ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). With a market cap of $14.4 billion , it specializes in owning and operating open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers across North America alongside a growing portfolio of mixed-use assets.

The real estate major has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. KIM stock is up 8.5% over the past 52-week period and down 11.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.2% gains over the past year and 3.9% dip in 2025.

Zooming in further, KIM has also lagged behind the industry-focused JPMorgan Realty Income ETF’s ( JPRE ) 14.4% surge over the past 52 weeks and 1.8% uptick on a YTD basis.

Kimco Realty’s stock prices soared 4.9% after the release of its impressive Q1 results on May 1. The company’s financials benefited from high leasing demand, accelerated rent commencements, and tenant credit performance outpacing expectations. The company’s total revenues increased 6.5% year-over-year to $536.6 million, surpassing the consensus estimates by 2.2%. Meanwhile, its funds from operations (FFO) to shareholders surged 15.3% year-over-year to $301.9 million, and its FFO per share of $0.44 surpassed the consensus estimates by 4.8%. Furthermore, the company raised its full-year net income and FFO outlook, which boosted investor confidence.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect Kimco to deliver a 4.2% year-over-year growth in FFO per share to $1.72. Furthermore, the company has a solid FFO surprise history. It has surpassed or matched the Street’s FFO projections in each of the past four quarters.

KIM stock has a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys” and 15 “Holds.”

This configuration has been stable in recent months.

On May 5, Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a " Strong Buy " rating on Kimco, but reduced the price target from $28 to $26.

KIM’s mean price target of $24.54 indicates an 18.4% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $30 suggests a 44.8% upside potential.

