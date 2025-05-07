Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Gen Digital Stock?

With a market cap of $15.9 billion , Gen Digital Inc. ( GEN ) provides cyber safety solutions focused on cybersecurity, online privacy, and identity protection. Operating under trusted brands like Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender, and CCleaner, Gen Digital delivers products that protect and empower digital freedom for consumers.

Shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GEN stock has increased 30.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 8.2% . However, shares of Gen Digital are down 6.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 4.7% decline.

In addition, the security software maker has outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 4.3% return over the past 52 weeks.

Gen Digital released strong Q4 2025 results on May 6. The company reported Q4 revenue of $1 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.59, beating expectations. It also projected full-year 2026 revenue between $4.7 billion and $4.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.46 to $2.54, topping the estimates . The upbeat outlook reflects robust demand for its cybersecurity tools like Norton, Avast, and Avira, amid rising online threats and AI-driven hacking.

For the fiscal year, ending in March 2026, analysts expect GEN's EPS to grow nearly 10% year-over-year to $2.21. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the seven analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with five “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 10, RBC Capital lowered Gen Digital’s price target to $28 and maintained a “Sector Perform” rating, citing uncertain software buying cycles and macro instability despite a temporary pause in tariffs, the firm conservatively reduced its estimates.

As of writing, GEN is trading below the mean price target of $32. The Street-high price target of $37 implies a potential upside of 43.9% from the current price levels.

