Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Ecolab Stock?

Headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions. With a market cap of $75.4 billion, Ecolab provides innovative technologies and services that help businesses across various industries maintain clean, safe, and sustainable operations, ensuring efficiency and environmental responsibility worldwide.

Shares of this global leader in the cleaning and sanitation industry have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year. ECL has gained 23.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.8%. In 2025, ECL’s stock rose 13.6%, compared to the SPX’s 4.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, Ecolab has outperformed the Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) over the past year, with the ETF gaining 5%.

On Feb. 11, Ecolab shares surged over 6% following its Q4 earnings report, driven by better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $1.81 and revenue of $4 billion, exceeding forecasts of $3.97 billion. Organic sales growth of 4.1% across key segments, including Industrial, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Pest Elimination, showcased solid operational performance. Improved gross margin expansion by 135 basis points to 43.3%, and a 10.8% rise in adjusted operating profit further boosted investor confidence. Additionally, Ecolab's optimistic 2025 EPS guidance of $7.42 - $7.62, reflecting 12% - 15% growth, exceeded market expectations.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect ECL’s EPS to grow 13.4% year-over-year to $7.54. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering ECL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 10 “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 11, RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra maintained a “Buy” rating on Ecolab with a price target of $294.

As of writing, ECL is trading below the mean price target of $288. The Street-high price target of $313 suggests an upside potential of 17.6%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.