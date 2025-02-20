Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Autodesk Stock?

With a market cap of $63.6 billion , Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK ) is a leading provider of 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software solutions, serving industries like architecture, manufacturing, and media. Its offerings include popular tools like AutoCAD, Revit, Fusion, and Maya, empowering professionals to design, build, and manage projects with greater efficiency and creativity.

Shares of the design software company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ADSK stock has increased 15.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 22.8% . Mowever, shares of ADSK are up 1.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 4.5% gain.

In addition, ADSK has also lagged behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLK ) 19.6% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.17 and revenue of $1.6 billion on Nov. 26, Autodesk shares tumbled 8.6% the following day. The company's Q4 EPS guidance of $2.10 - $2.16 only narrowly met the consensus, while revenue guidance had a midpoint barely above the forecast. Investor concerns grew over the new CFO announcement, with Morgan Stanley highlighting execution risks and lack of visibility for FY26.

For the fiscal year, which ended in January 2025, analysts expect ADSK's EPS to grow 32.7% year-over-year to $5.76. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 14 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Feb. 4, BofA raised Autodesk's price target to $335 while maintaining a "Neutral" rating on the stock.

As of writing, ADSK is trading below the mean price target of $336.58. The Street-high price target of $400 implies a potential upside of 33.8% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.