Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Amazon Stock?

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), with a whopping market cap of around $2 trillion, is a global technology and e-commerce giant headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994, the company began as an online bookstore and quickly evolved into the world’s largest online retailer, offering everything from electronics and apparel to cloud computing services and entertainment.

Amazon's shares have struggled to keep up with the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AMZN has gained 5.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 10.6%. This year, shares of AMZN are down 15.9%, compared to $SPX's 5.3% dip on a YTD basis.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Zooming in further, AMZN has also lagged behind Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s (PNQI) 18.3% gain over the past year and 3.5% fall in 2025.

Amazon shares jumped around 5% on Apr. 23, after reports that the Trump administration may significantly cut tariffs on Chinese imports, potentially easing trade tensions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed a likely "de-escalation" with China, further boosting investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect AMZN's EPS to grow 10.9% year over year to $6.13. The company's earnings surprise history is solid, as it has consistently surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 52 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 46 “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 47 analysts advocating a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 28, UBS analyst Stephen Ju lowered Amazon’s price target to $253 from $272 ahead of its Q1 2025 earnings, while maintaining a “Buy” rating. The revision reflects concerns beyond forex, including potential tariff-related demand impacts, as many U.S. goods are heavily import-dependent. UBS now forecasts Amazon’s global gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth at 7.6% for 2025, down from 10.1%, and 7.2% for 2026, with a rebound to 10% expected in 2027.

The mean price target of $246.06 represents a premium of 33.4% to AMZN's current levels. The Street-high price target of $290 implies a potential upside of 57.2% from the current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.