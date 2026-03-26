Are Utilities Stocks Lagging PG&E (PCG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is PG&E (PCG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PG&E is one of 107 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PG&E is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCG's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PCG has gained about 8.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 7.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that PG&E is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

RWE AG (RWEOY) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.6%.

For RWE AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, PG&E belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8% so far this year, so PCG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. RWE AG is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track PG&E and RWE AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RWE AG (RWEOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.